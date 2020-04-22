Charles W. Neal
1940 - 2020
Charles W. Neal Charles W. Neal, age 80, of Oregon, passed away April 19, 2020, at the Promedica Goerlich Center. Chuck was born to Clayton and Gladys (Roberts) Neal on April 16, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1958 graduate of Clay High School, and went on to study music at Bowling Green State University earning both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees. Chuck was a charter member of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity at BGSU. He started his teaching career in Michigan before returning to his Alma Mater, Clay High School, to serve as the director of bands from 1967-1999. One of the proud moments throughout the years was hearing the students refer to the band as "The Best Band in the Land". He continued teaching brass instruction, marching band methods and supervising student teachers at BGSU following his retirement until 2010. Chuck was a professional musician playing trumpet in many groups over the years, including Chuck Neal and the Nighthawks. Chuck inspired and motivated thousands of young musicians in his career. He was inducted into the Clay High School Hall of Fame and awarded OMEA Music Teacher of the Year. The press box at Clay High Memorial Stadium was dedicated to him in 2017. Chuck was a member of First St. John Lutheran Church, Toledo, where he was past council president and a longtime choir member. He was also a past president and member of the Oregonian Club, and held membership in the Toledo Swiss Society. He enjoyed golfing with the Clay High Teachers League and the Swiss League, spending time on his boat fishing and traveling. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Jane (Bahnsen); daughters, Lori Rapp (Jeff Fork), Karen(Steve) Stubbins, Amy (Kelly) Masell and Jennifer Neal; grandchildren, Ryan Rapp (McKenzie) and Ian Rapp, Bradley (Jenny) Stubbins and Brittney Stubbins, Konnor (Emily), Katie, Kylea, Koen, and Annalise Masell; sisters, Sylvia (Jerry) Causer and Darlene (Jim) Mead; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Smith and nephew, Keith Smith. Private services will be held. The funeral procession will travel through the Clay High School parking lots and stadium for the public to serve their respects Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. in route to a private burial at Lake Township Cemetery. Chuck's family is saddened that we are unable to join together at this time. A Celebration of Chuck's life will happen during the Alumni Band Game this fall when we are once again able to gather together. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the First St. John Lutheran Church or the Oregon Schools Foundation. www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Neal will always be the greatest director of all time and someone I aspire to be like.
Jenni 99)
Student
Charlie and I were freshmen music education majors at BGSU, and went through the 4 years of college as friends. After graduation, we all followed the careers of our friends, in playing and teaching. Charlie was superior in both. I was very sad to learn of his passing. My best wishes to Jane, his wife, and all his family.
Jane (David)
Classmate
To the Neal Family. I'm deeply saddened in hearing this news. I've nothing but fond memories of Mr. Neal as a mentor and friend. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Dale Bartley
Student
