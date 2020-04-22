(News story) Charles W. Neal, who as band director at his alma mater, Clay High School in Oregon, motivated students in performance and inspired some to pass their love of music forward and become band directors, died Sunday at the ProMedica Goerlich Center, Sylvania. He was 80. Complications of Parkinson's dementia led to his four-week stay, his wife, Jane Neal said. He was scheduled to be released on Thursday, his birthday, but then his fever spiked. Test results Saturday showed he had coronavirus, his wife said, and early Sunday she got a call that his breathing turned shallow. "I got to suit up in the gear they wear. I sat with him for 2½ hours, until he breathed his last," his wife said. Mr. Neal retired after 32 years at Clay in 1999. During halftime at a Clay game in October, 1998, the Fighting Eagle Marching Band fortified by 250 alumni band members paid Mr. Neal tribute. The mega band played favorites featured at alumni band performances - the fight song, "Basin Street Blues," and "Georgia On My Mind." Mr. Neal was given a plaque and a banner that alumni band members signed. "It elates me that all these people feel that deeply about their music and what we do here," Mr. Neal said at the time. Kathy McGrady, retired Springfield High School band director, said Mr. Neal got her started playing saxophone in fifth grade and, at Clay, played in his bands. "There was something magical about him. His influence was always so positive," said Ms. McGrady, president of the Ohio Music Education Association. "There are many band directors that have come out of Clay High School because of him. He taught me how to feel and have passion about music." Former students have said they learned perseverance and persistence from Mr. Neal, his daughter Amy Masell said. "He was able to find in students their talent and convince them they could do it," his daughter said. "He had high expectations for them. They reached for those expectations." Mr. Neal was an assistant professor of music education from 1999-2010 at Bowling Green State University, from which he had bachelor's and master's degrees. A trumpeter, he led Chuck Neal and the Night Hawks, a dance band that performed at venues from the Elks Club to the Toledo Club. "My dad loved to perform, and his desire was to get you to feel that feeling. I get chills just thinking about it," said his daughter Amy, who played in the Clay band, as did her sisters. He was born April 16, 1940, to Gladys and Clayton Neal. He was a 1958 Clay High grad and played trumpet in BGSU bands while a student there. Before returning to Clay, Mr. Neal was at Cory-Rawson High School and Ida High School. Surviving are his wife, the former Jane Bahnsen, whom he married Sept. 3, 1960; daughters Lori Rapp, Karen Stubbins, Amy Masell, and Jennifer Neal; sisters Sylvia Causer and Darlene Mead, and nine grandchildren. Services and burial will be private. The public may pay their respects at Clay High School, where at 1 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Neal's funeral procession will drive through the parking lots and stadium, passing the Charles Neal Press Box, dedicated in his honor in September, 2017. A life celebration is anticipated for the fall during the Clay game that features the alumni band. Arrangements are by Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon. The family suggests tributes to First St. John Lutheran Church or the Oregon Schools Foundation. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 22, 2020.