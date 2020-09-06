Charles W. Neate
Charles W. Neate, age 74, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, following a long battle with Pancreatic cancer. Charles was born December 25, 1945 in Van Wert County to Ralph and Mae (Voltz) Neate. Charles enlisted in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He attended Bowling Green State University and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. On July 4, 1969, he married Rita Rupert.
Charles was an over the road truck driver. He was recently baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Richard Catholic Church. In his spare time, Charles enjoyed tending to his garden.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Rita; children, Dwight, (Tamara) Neate, Leah Mae (David) Williams, Eric (Trisha) Neate and Brett (Kelly) Neate; grandchildren, Cameron Neate, Luna and Xena Williams, Jeremy and Jonah Neate and Charlie and Abigail Neate; great-grandson, Evander Williams; sisters, Donna (Raymond) Hillard, Barbara (Burt) Miller and Sue (Alan) Tyson; aunt, Winifred Frey; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Neate and John Neate.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church - RCIA.
