Charles W. Padgett



Charles W. Padgett, 94, of Genoa, Ohio, died Thursday evening, February 14, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village. Charles was born August 19, 1924, in Genoa, Ohio, to William W. and Mary A. (Rice) Padgett. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1942, and in June 1950 he married Helen M. Kocvai and she survives. Charles served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the SS Richmond and over the years attended reunions with fellow crew members. He worked for the Rossford and Erie Ordnances, then Guardian Industries and retired after 20 years as a letter carrier from the Genoa Post Office. Charles was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing Pinochle with his brothers. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa.



In addition to his wife, Helen, Charles is survived by his son, Michael "Mike" Padgett, daughters, Judy (Keith) Murray, Mary (Joe) Schaller and Nancy Padgett, and granddaughters, Laura Schaller and Kristen Padgett. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth, Claude, Bernard and Chester Padgett and sisters, Elizabeth Kruse, Christine Nissen and Bernadine Thompson.



Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Clay Township Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials for Charles to go to St. John's UCC, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH 43430; or Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist. #36, 101 E. 6th St., Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



