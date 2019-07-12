(News story) WAYNE, Ohio - Charles W. Reynolds, a farmer and a longtime Wood County teacher and basketball coach, who inspired a family legacy in the sport, died Tuesday in Wood County Hospital. He was 95.



He was in declining health over the last year, said his son, Doug Reynolds.



Mr. Reynolds retired in the early 1980s from Elmwood High School. He taught industrial arts and coached basketball. His son was a basketball standout during successful seasons in the 1970s.



His son later became a high school basketball coach - and coached his own children, who were accomplished in the sport.



"He was a stickler for just fundamentals," said his son, girls basketball coach at Elmwood, who also has coached the boys team there and the girls team at Hopewell-Loudon.



"When it came to rebounding, he would show you the way to rebound, to be in the right position," his son said. "He broke everything down. He didn't miss details.



"He wasn't a screamer, but he would yell to get his point across. But, boy, he worked the refs. But he had a good rapport with them," said his son, who is Elmwood's middle school physical education teacher. "He was always protecting his team."



The younger Mr. Reynolds realized as he coached his daughters Diondra and Danielle and son Dustin, "I learned things from Dad. To have patience with them."



Mr. Reynolds was strict about rules and wouldn't hesitate to suspend players, even for the rest of a season, for smoking or drinking.



"He just liked to see the kids develop, not just as athletes, but as human beings," his daughter Vicky Griggs said. "He wanted to get the best out of them, but he helped them realize that basketball wasn't the only thing.



"It wasn't always the easiest," his daughter said. "He lived in the district and went to church in the district. He got the phone calls. He took the phone calls. He cared about the whole person."



Mr. Reynolds also coached baseball and was athletic director at Elmwood, as he had been during a yearlong stint at Bowling Green High School.



He started teaching in 1950 at the former Milton High School and later taught at the former Westwood High School.



He grew up on a farm, and for years he raised upwards of 100 head of beef cattle. His son joined him in the venture through the 1980s. Mr. Reynolds worked in quality control at Sun Seed Co. until age 80. He liked to talk to other farmers about the state of agriculture.



"That's why the [Wood County] fair was so important to him, and it still is to me. We went every year since I was a kid," his son said.



He was born May 13, 1924, to Carrie and John Reynolds and was a graduate of the high school in Portage Township, where he played basketball.



He was an Army veteran of World War II, drafted while a Bowling Green State University student. He served in France and returned to BGSU, from which he later received a master's degree.



He was formerly married to Mary Reynolds.



Surviving are his wife, Marcie Reynolds; daughters, Vicky Griggs and Linda Gross; son, Doug Reynolds; stepson, Robert Long; stepdaughter, Melissa Phillips; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dayspring Church, Bowling Green.



The family suggests tributes to Dayspring Church, Bridge Hospice, or the Elmwood basketball program.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on July 12, 2019