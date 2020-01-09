|
Charles W. Sears
Charles W. Sears, age 88 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on January 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by his family. He was born on April 15, 1931 in Toledo to Holland and Mary (Noble) Sears. Charles attended Ohio State School for the Deaf in Columbus, Ohio where he excelled at football. It was at a school Halloween Party he met his wife, Theresa Pietrantano. Charles was employed as a quality control test clerk at Libbey Glass in Toledo for 35 years, where he worked with his father, wife, daughter and son in-law. Charles enjoyed woodworking and antique collecting. He was an avid fan of Ohio State and the Detroit Tigers. Charles was a member of the Libbey Glass Onizer Club, the Flint Glass worker Local 700, Fraternal Order of the Deaf, The Catholic Diocese Deaf Ministry, Toledo Deaf Club and Toledo Senior Deaf Club where he also served terms as treasurer. He was also a support service provider for the Ohio Association for the Deaf and Blind and a parishioner at St. PiusX Church.
Surviving is his loving wife of 67 years, Theresa; daughters, Colleen (James) Wagner and Janet (Dennis) Meacham; grandchildren, Jamie (Eric) Reinhart, James (Erin) Wagner, Jr., Justin (Jacolyn) Wagner, Amanda (Joseph) Caig, Ashely (Vincent) DiMasso and Madeline Meacham. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas and Elena Reinhart, Emma, Lukas and Dylan Wagner, Brady Caig, Gino and Owen DiMasso and baby girl DiMasso on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gene Sears.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. where recitation of the Rosary will take place at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH 43460. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio or Deaf Services Center, 1002 Garden Lake Pkwy, Toledo, OH 43614. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020