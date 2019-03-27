Charles "Tuna" W. Smith



Charles "Tuna" W. Smith, 87, of Pemberville, died at his home Monday morning, March 25, 2019. Charles was born June 12, 1931, in East Liberty, Ohio, to William and Ruth (Finkbeiner) Smith. On July 12, 1953, in Carey, Ohio, he married Jean M. Van Horn and she survives.



Charles began his education at Cleveland Bible College, now known as Malone, then graduated from Asbury College and went on to attend Bowman Gray Medical College in Winston-Salem, NC. He received his teaching certificate from Bowling Green State University and then earned his Master's degree from Ohio State University. Charles began his career teaching math, and the tech coordinator and athletic ticket manager at Oak Harbor schools. He retired from Benton-Carroll-Salem schools in Oak Harbor in the late 80's after 35 years. From 1966-1977 he was the caretaker at Camp Sabroske in Oak Harbor. Charles was an excellent wood craftsman, and a number of his pieces are still used at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston, where he was a member. Charles helped to supply food kitchens in the Toledo area with cucumbers produced by local farmers that were unfit for pickling.



In addition to his wife, Jean, of 65 years, Charles is survived by his daughter, Karen Peavler of Harrodsburg, KY; sons, Ronald (Barbara) Smith of Genoa and Phillip (Janet) Smith of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Justin, Kevin, Natalie, Rochelle, Rylee and Nicole; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; step mother, Ruth Warstler-Smith; grandson, Ray, and brothers, Donald and Paul Smith.



Visitation for Charles will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston with interment to follow in Elliston Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials for Charles to go to Zion United Methodist Church, 18045 W. William St., Elliston, OH 43432; or Camp Sabroske, 4405 N. Toussaint S. Rd., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



