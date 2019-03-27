The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Elliston, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. "Tuna" Smith


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles W. "Tuna" Smith Obituary
Charles "Tuna" W. Smith

Charles "Tuna" W. Smith, 87, of Pemberville, died at his home Monday morning, March 25, 2019. Charles was born June 12, 1931, in East Liberty, Ohio, to William and Ruth (Finkbeiner) Smith. On July 12, 1953, in Carey, Ohio, he married Jean M. Van Horn and she survives.

Charles began his education at Cleveland Bible College, now known as Malone, then graduated from Asbury College and went on to attend Bowman Gray Medical College in Winston-Salem, NC. He received his teaching certificate from Bowling Green State University and then earned his Master's degree from Ohio State University. Charles began his career teaching math, and the tech coordinator and athletic ticket manager at Oak Harbor schools. He retired from Benton-Carroll-Salem schools in Oak Harbor in the late 80's after 35 years. From 1966-1977 he was the caretaker at Camp Sabroske in Oak Harbor. Charles was an excellent wood craftsman, and a number of his pieces are still used at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston, where he was a member. Charles helped to supply food kitchens in the Toledo area with cucumbers produced by local farmers that were unfit for pickling.

In addition to his wife, Jean, of 65 years, Charles is survived by his daughter, Karen Peavler of Harrodsburg, KY; sons, Ronald (Barbara) Smith of Genoa and Phillip (Janet) Smith of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Justin, Kevin, Natalie, Rochelle, Rylee and Nicole; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; step mother, Ruth Warstler-Smith; grandson, Ray, and brothers, Donald and Paul Smith.

Visitation for Charles will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston with interment to follow in Elliston Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials for Charles to go to Zion United Methodist Church, 18045 W. William St., Elliston, OH 43432; or Camp Sabroske, 4405 N. Toussaint S. Rd., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now