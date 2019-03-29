(News story) ELLISTON, Ohio - Charles W. "Tuna" Smith, whose humor smoothed the complexity of math problems his students tackled at Oak Harbor High School, died Monday at Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community in Wood County's Troy Township. He was 87.



He died in his sleep, and his death was unexpected, his daughter, Karen Peavler, said. He didn't feel well the day before, but he remained active in church and family.



Mr. Smith taught for 35 years, starting at Salem-Oak Harbor High School. He retired in the late 1980s from what had become, through consolidation, the Benton-Carroll-Salem district and Oak Harbor High School. Because of his first name, he'd gained the nickname, "Tuna," after the "Charlie the Tuna" cartoon figure in StarKist television commercials.



"It was one of those quirky things that stuck," his daughter said.



Mr. Smith taught algebra, trigonometry, advanced mathematics, and computer programming.



"He enjoyed math. He enjoyed explaining, getting kids to see it and make practical applications," his daughter said. "He loved to tell jokes, and you talk with kids, that's one thing they would comment on - the jokes he would tell every day.



"He had a very analytical mind. Numbers were always very easy to him."



Former students, leaving condolences on the funeral home website, also commented in his humor, on making math fun, even interesting.



"'Show your work' was his mantra. Many of his lessons became life lessons," one wrote.



His children were in his classes, but "he cut us no breaks. We worked and learned like everybody else," said his daughter, who became a teacher in Kentucky. Son Phillip teaches math at Northview High School, while son Ronald is a computer programmer.



He set up computers and networks as the technology reached Oak Harbor High. For years, he was ticket manager for the school's athletic events. He made sure each gate was staffed and oversaw the money, from counting to depositing. He and his wife, Jean, still attended Oak Harbor basketball and football games and track meets in retirement.



His father was a minister in the Evangelical Church, which became part of what is now the United Methodist Church. At Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston, Mr. Smith taught adult Sunday school and sang in the choir and the men's quartet. He took part in the dart ball team. On the building committee, he was a leader in the success of fund-raising efforts for an addition to the church.



"'You can do anything with God' - he was a believer in that," said Chuck Kaylor, also a Zion United Methodist member. "He was just awesome with people. He always had a story. He loved life, and you felt comfortable enough to sit down and talk with him about anything."



A skilled woodworker, Mr. Smith contributed a kneeling bench and other objects to the church. He took part in gleaning efforts of the local United Methodist district and delivered cucumbers not quite right for pickling to northwest Ohio food kitchens.



Over summers, from 1966-77, he and his wife were onsite caretakers of Camp Sabroske, a Methodist youth camp. The Smith family lived there year-round until moving to Elliston in Ottawa County's Benton Township.



He was born June 12, 1931, in East Liberty, Ohio, to Ruth and Charles Smith. He was a 1949 graduate of Carey High School.



He attended Cleveland Bible College and received a bachelor's degree from Asbury College in Kentucky. After attending Bowman Gray medical school in North Carolina, "he felt God wanted him to be a teacher," his daughter said. He received his teaching certification from Bowling Green State University and a master's degree from Ohio State University.



Surviving are his wife, the former Jean Van Horn, whom he married July 12, 1953; daughter, Karen Peavler; sons, Ronald and Phillip Smith, and six grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Genoa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston.



The family suggests tributes to Zion United Methodist Church, Elliston, or Camp Sabroske, Oak Harbor.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.