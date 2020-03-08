Home

Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056

Charles Welsby Fasnaugh


1929 - 2020
Charles Welsby Fasnaugh Obituary
Charles W. Fasnaugh

Charles Welsby Fasnaugh, age 90, of Toledo, passed away March 4, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Charles was born March 22, 1929 in Toledo to John and Edith (Embury) Fasnaugh. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Medic. After his service he was a teacher and later on he worked as a Librarian at the Toledo Public Library. In his free time Charlie enjoyed reading and gardening.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Dianne (Larry) Lowry; brother, Barnie (Edelgard) Fasnaugh, along with many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Public Library in Charlie's memory.

The Newcomer Southwest Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
