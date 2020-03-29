|
|
Charles William Hinde
Charles Hinde, age 81, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lakes of Sylvania. Charles was born August 16, 1938 to Vincent and Norma Hinde in Sandusky, OH. He joined the Marines shortly after graduating from Genoa High School, where he played football, and married Rosalie Gates in 1958 while still serving. Charles and Rosalie were both 20 years old when they wed and had 61 wonderful years together as husband and wife. Charles received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Toledo in 1969 and became a CPA shortly after. He worked as a CPA at Price Waterhouse before becoming Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Corp. in 1979.
Charles was an avid runner. He was active with the Toledo Road Runners serving as past-president and was a recipient of the group's Sy Mah Running Award. He participated in twelve marathons throughout the country. Charles was a big football fan, and was especially passionate about OSU football. He loved traveling; especially to Mackinac Island for his grandchildren's birthdays . He volunteered with the Toledo Metroparks as a trail patroller.
Charles is survived by his wife, Rosalie; children, Tom (Kim) of California, Tammy Chianelli of Sylvania, and Tim (Carrie) of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph, and Adam Hinde, Jake DeVries and Ronald Frank, III, and Jamie and Nathan Hinde; sister, June Edmonds of Florida; brother, Lee Miller; grand dog, Bison; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and a brother.
Due to the current health pandemic, services for Charles will be held privately for his immediate family. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Lakes of Sylvania for their care and comfort during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or .
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020