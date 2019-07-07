|
Charles "Charlie" William Leisenheimer, III
Charles William (Charlie) Leisenheimer, III, age 66, formerly of Toledo, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at his home in Marysville, Ohio. Born in Toledo to the late Charles William (Jr.) and Nancy Leisenheimer, Charlie was a graduate of Toledo St. Francis DeSales High School, Class of 1971 and The Ohio State University. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jackie; daughter, Grace Leisenheimer; sisters, Kathy (Ralph) Rowland and Sue (Matt) Boes and their families; his father-in-law, Glenn Taylor of Lyndon, OH; the extended Taylor Family and his many friends. Arrangements handled by the Tidd Family Funeral Home, Hilliard, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019