Mr. McIntosh, 73, passed Friday, October 18, 2019, in Detroit, MI. He was a high school graduate of the Arkansas school system and was a truck driver for the United States Postal Service. He is survived by sons, Eric and Charles W. McIntosh, Jr.; daughters, Brenda Taylor and Camisha McIntosh; 4 brothers ;4 sisters and special friend, Elizabeth J. Spells. Funeral Services will be 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc, Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 7:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019