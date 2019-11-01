Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Charles William McIntosh Obituary
Mr. Charles William McIntosh

Mr. McIntosh, 73, passed Friday, October 18, 2019, in Detroit, MI. He was a high school graduate of the Arkansas school system and was a truck driver for the United States Postal Service. He is survived by sons, Eric and Charles W. McIntosh, Jr.; daughters, Brenda Taylor and Camisha McIntosh; 4 brothers ;4 sisters and special friend, Elizabeth J. Spells. Funeral Services will be 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc, Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 7:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019
