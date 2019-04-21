Charlet L. Bell



Charlet L. Bell, 75, passed peacefully at UTMC on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH, on November 12, 1943, she was preceded in death by both parents and her loving husband, Wilson Bell.



While living in Florida for almost 40 years, Charlet was employed at Blue Cross, Eastern Airlines, Ryder and JCPenney. She then managed her husband's company, Wilson Bell & Associates, in Miami, FL for 11 years after his death.



Upon returning to Toledo, OH in November 2013, she rejoined the church of her youth, St. Paul AME Zion Church.



Charlet loved visiting casinos, donating to many charities, watching her stories and caring for her cat, Chip. She was known to be one of the most generous individuals anyone has ever known.



She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Jamel Bell (Heather); sister, Charlene Walker; step-daughter, Marsha Bell; aunts, Diann Revels, Annette Hannibal; nephews, Darryl and Daniel Reed and a plethora of cousins and friends.



As per her wishes, there will not be a service.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019