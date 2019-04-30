|
Charlotte A. Fox
Charlotte A. Fox, 79, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence.
The Fox family extends a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers: Chris, Amy, Erica, Mariah, DeAnna, Kristie and KayAnn for the excellent care given to their mother, Charlotte.
Family and friends will be received 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH with a funeral service being conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Miller. A private interment will be conducted at a later date in Troy Township Cemetery. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at the Troy-Webster American Legion Post #240, 335 Park Drive, Luckey, OH immediately following the funeral service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: ProMedica Hospice. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019