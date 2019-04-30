Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte A. Fox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte A. Fox Obituary
Charlotte A. Fox

Charlotte A. Fox, 79, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence.

The Fox family extends a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers: Chris, Amy, Erica, Mariah, DeAnna, Kristie and KayAnn for the excellent care given to their mother, Charlotte.

Family and friends will be received 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH with a funeral service being conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Miller. A private interment will be conducted at a later date in Troy Township Cemetery. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at the Troy-Webster American Legion Post #240, 335 Park Drive, Luckey, OH immediately following the funeral service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: ProMedica Hospice. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now