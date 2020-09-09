Charlotte A. LammersWife, Mom, Gigi, Sister, Aunt, Friend: Charlotte (Testa) Lammers, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 8, 2020, following a brief illness. Charlotte lived like she loved- fiercely and wholeheartedly. She was generous, selfless, and always had a kind word. She took the time to appreciate the small things in life- a good cup of coffee, dinner with her kids and grandkids, a buy one get one free coupon. She loved to take cruises to the Caribbean with her family and take road trips with the love of her life, husband Jerry, with whom she spent 53 wonderful years.Charlotte was one of twin girls born to Charles and Frances Testa on August 8, 1947. She grew up inseparable from her sister, Charlene. She was a member of the first graduating class of Cardinal Stritch in 1965. She met Gerald Lammers in 1967 and they married on April 12, 1969.Along with Jerry, Charlotte leaves behind the family that she was so proud of: sons, Scott (Christa) and Jeffrey (Amy); grandchildren, Gavin, Samuel, Lauren, and Kaitlyn; sisters, Charlene Bettencourt and Charmaine (John) Blaylock; brother-in-law, Ron Shaneyfelt; sister-in-law, Shirley Williams; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Also deserving an honorable mention is her Bunco Club of over 50 years- they were "her girls" and her dear friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Shaneyfelt and brothers-in-law, James Williams, Ronald Lammers, and Kit Bettencourt.Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S, Coy Road, on Thursday from 2-8 pm where her funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.The family would like to thank Elizabeth and Patrick from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kindness and guidance. A special heartfelt thanks goes to Jeff for taking such good care of his Mom.