Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Hooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann (Mulinix) Hooks


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Ann (Mulinix) Hooks Obituary
Charlotte Ann (Mulinix) Hooks

Charlotte Ann (Mulinix) Hooks, age 90, of Toledo, passed away May 19, 2019 at Otterbein. Charlotte was born April 21, 1929 in Toledo to Bert and Alma (Davenport) Mulinix. She enjoyed working at Marsha's Buckeyes. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed bird watching.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was also preceded in death by her daughter Penny Girrell, two grandchildren, Bradley and Tammy; siblings, Don, Lucille, Patricia, Dorothy, Donna and Alma. She is survived by her children, Diann (Kenneth) Meadows, Kathy Jividen, Richard, Kim Dittman, Bradley, Lucinda Collins, Rodney, son-in-law, Ed Girrell, sister, Alberta Johnson; 16 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

The family would like to especially thank the staff of Otterbein in Perrysburg for their wonderful care and support they provided to mom and family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein in Charlotte's memory.

To leave a special message for Charlotte's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now