Charlotte Ann (Mulinix) Hooks



Charlotte Ann (Mulinix) Hooks, age 90, of Toledo, passed away May 19, 2019 at Otterbein. Charlotte was born April 21, 1929 in Toledo to Bert and Alma (Davenport) Mulinix. She enjoyed working at Marsha's Buckeyes. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed bird watching.



In addition to her parents, Charlotte was also preceded in death by her daughter Penny Girrell, two grandchildren, Bradley and Tammy; siblings, Don, Lucille, Patricia, Dorothy, Donna and Alma. She is survived by her children, Diann (Kenneth) Meadows, Kathy Jividen, Richard, Kim Dittman, Bradley, Lucinda Collins, Rodney, son-in-law, Ed Girrell, sister, Alberta Johnson; 16 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



The family will receive guests Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



The family would like to especially thank the staff of Otterbein in Perrysburg for their wonderful care and support they provided to mom and family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein in Charlotte's memory.



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019