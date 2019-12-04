Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Providence Lutheran Church
8131 Airport Highway
Holland, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Lutheran Church
8131 Airport Highway
Holland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Anne Bates


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Anne Bates Obituary
Charlotte Anne Bates

Charlotte Anne Bates, 90 of Holland, Ohio passed away at 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Charlotte was born July 19, 1929 in Toledo to Alva and Lillian (Champion) Gibson. She graduated from Holland High School with the class of 1947. Charlotte worked hard to support her family working at various places, finally taking retirement in 1973 as a cook at the Springfield High School after twenty years.

Charlotte received her spiritual nourishment through Providence Lutheran Church in Holland, where she was a charter member. She was a very kindhearted woman, always giving and has sponsored several orphan children throughout the years. In her free time, Charlotte enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing cards such as pinochle and euchre, and spending time at Bunko Club. Throughout the years she never forgot a birthday and continued to drive through her 89th birthday.

She is survived by three children, Christine (John) Reneger of Toledo, David (Deborah) Bates of Whitehouse and Duane (Terri) Bates of Holland; grandchildren, Angela(Israel) Montemayor, Julie (Michael) Zaleski, Jason (Stephanie) Reneger, Kelly (Mark) Jacobs, Jeffery Bates and Alan Bates; and nineteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Loving husband of fifty-seven years, Leland Bates in 2005 and brother, Gene Gibson.

Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Highway, Holland, OH till a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. She will be laid to rest at Springfield Twp Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Providence Lutheran Church, online guests can leave words of comfort or share a memory by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -