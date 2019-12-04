|
Charlotte Anne Bates
Charlotte Anne Bates, 90 of Holland, Ohio passed away at 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Charlotte was born July 19, 1929 in Toledo to Alva and Lillian (Champion) Gibson. She graduated from Holland High School with the class of 1947. Charlotte worked hard to support her family working at various places, finally taking retirement in 1973 as a cook at the Springfield High School after twenty years.
Charlotte received her spiritual nourishment through Providence Lutheran Church in Holland, where she was a charter member. She was a very kindhearted woman, always giving and has sponsored several orphan children throughout the years. In her free time, Charlotte enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing cards such as pinochle and euchre, and spending time at Bunko Club. Throughout the years she never forgot a birthday and continued to drive through her 89th birthday.
She is survived by three children, Christine (John) Reneger of Toledo, David (Deborah) Bates of Whitehouse and Duane (Terri) Bates of Holland; grandchildren, Angela(Israel) Montemayor, Julie (Michael) Zaleski, Jason (Stephanie) Reneger, Kelly (Mark) Jacobs, Jeffery Bates and Alan Bates; and nineteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Loving husband of fifty-seven years, Leland Bates in 2005 and brother, Gene Gibson.
Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Highway, Holland, OH till a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. She will be laid to rest at Springfield Twp Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Providence Lutheran Church, online guests can leave words of comfort or share a memory by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
