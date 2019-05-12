Charlotte E. Warncke



Charlotte E. Warncke, 91, Defiance, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice Center.



Charlotte was born February 4, 1928, in Waterville, Ohio, to John and Ruth (Stebel) Heilmann. She married Raymond E. Warncke on March 28, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville. Raymond preceded her in death on March 16, 2011. Charlotte was a homemaker and a 27 year employee of the Defiance City School Cafeteria Staff. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Jr. Lutheran teacher, and the Alter Guild. Charlotte enjoyed decorating cakes, crocheting, sewing, flower and vegetable gardening, camping, traveling, and spending time with her family.



Surviving are her children: Mary (John) Beck of Crossville, TN, Diane Warncke of Honolulu, HI, Lonnie (Constance) Warncke of Defiance, OH, and Doris (Leland) Noffsinger of Continental, OH; 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Lorella Belcher, Bernita Bucher, Paul Heilmann, Walter Heilmann, and Leona Bucher.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Defiance, on Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. with visitation an hour before. Memorial contributions may be directed to Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Paul Lutheran Church.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019