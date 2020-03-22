|
Charlotte J. Turco
Charlotte Jean Turco, 93, passed away on March 20, 2020 after a long illness. Charlotte was born in Lindsey, OH to August and Grace Kraak on Feb 6, 1927. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Ross High School in 1945. Charlotte leaves behind Domenic Turco, her husband of 71 years; six children, Karen (John) Pollock, Kevin (Nanette) Turco, Joan (Tom) Coates, Wendy (Chris) Matlack, Laurie (Jim) Deen, and Keith (Patti) Turco; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind sister, Shirley Mullholand; and brother, Norman Kraak both of Fremont. She was predeceased by granddaughter Emily Matlack; brothers, Walter and Myron Kraak; and brother-in-law, Tom Mullholand.
Charlotte will be remembered by those whose lives she touched as a kindhearted, soft-spoken, and gentle woman. She was an avid reader and a lifelong learner with many interests including gardening, quilting, health, and nature. She belonged to several quilt groups and won awards for some of her quilting at the Wood County Fair. After her six children were on their own Charlotte returned to school to study nursing at the NW Ohio LPN Training Center.
Above all, Charlotte's passion was her family which gathered regularly at their home in Northwood. Charlotte was never one to raise her voice, but taught life's lessons by example and kind words of support and encouragement. Charlotte was patient and respectful, always willing to listen to other's troubles without judgement. She believed in her children and offered advice only when asked.
Charlotte was content with simple things like holding new grandchildren or walking the older kids around her flower garden. She loved family gatherings and marveled as her adult children and their kids took over organizing the parties at their home in Northwood. Most of all she enjoyed sitting outside the backyard workshop with Nick as they ate lunch, enjoyed the sunshine and watched the birds.
Private funeral services will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlotte's name can be directed to Heartland Hospice Services of Toledo for their music therapy fund.
Charlotte's family would like to thank the caring staff at Landings of Oregon, as well as the staff at Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020