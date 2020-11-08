Charlotte L. Swincicki
Charlotte L. Swincicki, 74, of Grand Rapids, OH, died November 4, 2020. Her family would like to remember her as a loving, strong, independent woman that taught her daughters the value of hard work, independence and determination. She retired from Campbell Soup, in Napoleon, Ohio, where she worked for over 35 years. She was an avid reader; she loved to crochet, was very involved in politics and enjoyed watching the birds feed outside her windows.
Charlotte is survived by her dedicated husband, David; her daughters, Cindy (Ken) Studebaker and Melanie (Mike) Healy; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Jovan, Gavin, Luna, Ryan, Chase, Jack, Bella and Eli. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard Sikon, Andrew Truffin; and sister, Michelle Molloy. She will also be greatly missed by many other family and friends, in addition to her loyal dog Maddy.
At her request, Charlotte is being cremated by Coyle Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held for family and friends in early 2021 due to Covid-19 concerns. We would ask that any donations be made in her honor to the Toledo Humane Society or the Cherry Street Mission. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com
