1/
Charlotte M. Zalewski
1928 - 2020
Charlotte M. Zalewski

Charlotte M. Zalewski, age 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born May 25, 1928 to Felix and Josephine Koralewski. Charlotte was brought up in St. Hyacinth parish and attended school there before graduating from Woodward High School. She wedded John Zalewski in 1949 and they were blessed with three children, Brenda (Robert) Carl, Janice (Tim) Iwinski, and Roger Zalewski. Charlotte was the hardworking head and heart of her family, dedicating herself to 30 years of service with A&P Tea Company and over 10 years at Kmart Pharmacy. Her grandchildren Amanda (Nathan) Bremer and Ryan Iwinski, along with great-grandchildren Lorelai, Avery, and Dexter Bremer were her ongoing sources of pride and joy. Her generosity extended outward to multiple charities benefiting children, animals, and veterans, with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital closest at heart. She enjoyed simple pleasures like reading, dining out with family, and having her hair styled weekly.

Friends will be received at St. Hyacinth Church, 719 Evesham Ave., Toledo, OH 43607 on Friday, July 3rd, from 9-10:00 a.m. for viewing, Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
