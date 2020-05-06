Charlotte MaKayla Law
2020 - 2020
Baby Charlotte MaKayla Law

Baby Charlotte MaKayla Law was born at 21 weeks peacefully sleeping on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and passed on April 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. Charlotte is the infant daughter of Victoria Penamon and Stevie Law. She is survived by her big brothers Carter Law, Stevie Grier and soon to be born twin brother Cameron Law.

Baby Charlotte was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Verlon Penamon Sr. and Levenia Bunche; and also her brother, Carl Grier. She will be remembered by her parents; brothers; grandparents, Karen (Alvin) Palmer, Verlon (Doryne) Penamon Jr, Linda Bunche and Joe (Theresa) Law.

It brings her parents peace knowing she was born wrapped in angel wings. Charlotte was perfect and beautiful. She is forever loved. Forever missed. Forever remembered.


Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
