1/1
Charlotte Petricca
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Petricca

Charlotte Petricca "Sherry" slipped away from this life surrounded by her family on October 19, 2020. She fought valiantly, but succumbed to the sickness that ravaged her body. The family would like to thank the staff at Toledo Hospital Intensive care unit for their incredible care and support as they fought alongside her.

Charlotte, age 73, was born December 16, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Ervin and Marie Modrzynski. She was a loving wife, caring mother, and a generous and compassionate friend. She loved deeply and all who knew her were touched by her quiet nature. Charlotte loved to travel with her family and together, they shared many adventures. The memories of these journeys, along with the simple everyday moments and affectionate gestures bring comfort in this time of loss.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Patricia Yoder. She is survived by her husband, Eugene; and her children, Jeffrey and Nicole.

Friends and family may visit to celebrate her life on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio. The visitation will continue Friday at St. Adalbert Church located at 3233 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass begins at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Extejt officiating. Interment will be held privately.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urbanski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved