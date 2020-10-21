Charlotte PetriccaCharlotte Petricca "Sherry" slipped away from this life surrounded by her family on October 19, 2020. She fought valiantly, but succumbed to the sickness that ravaged her body. The family would like to thank the staff at Toledo Hospital Intensive care unit for their incredible care and support as they fought alongside her.Charlotte, age 73, was born December 16, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Ervin and Marie Modrzynski. She was a loving wife, caring mother, and a generous and compassionate friend. She loved deeply and all who knew her were touched by her quiet nature. Charlotte loved to travel with her family and together, they shared many adventures. The memories of these journeys, along with the simple everyday moments and affectionate gestures bring comfort in this time of loss.Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Patricia Yoder. She is survived by her husband, Eugene; and her children, Jeffrey and Nicole.Friends and family may visit to celebrate her life on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio. The visitation will continue Friday at St. Adalbert Church located at 3233 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass begins at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Extejt officiating. Interment will be held privately.