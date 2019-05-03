|
Charrise "Rissie" Bradshaw
Charrise "Rissie" Bradshaw, 60, passed away April 27, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center.
She survived by son Terrance (Shontika) Bradshaw, two grandchildren Trevon and Vonte Bradshaw, one great grandchild Azir Bradshaw, siblings Joseph Brown, Daryl, Susan, Stacey Bradshaw and Richard Williams, special nephew Courtney Ruffin, special cousin Perry Loggins and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services 11:00 a.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Cedric Brock officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery,
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on May 3, 2019