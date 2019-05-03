The Blade Obituaries
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Charrise "Rissie" Bradshaw

Charrise "Rissie" Bradshaw Obituary
Charrise "Rissie" Bradshaw

Charrise "Rissie" Bradshaw, 60, passed away April 27, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center.

She survived by son Terrance (Shontika) Bradshaw, two grandchildren Trevon and Vonte Bradshaw, one great grandchild Azir Bradshaw, siblings Joseph Brown, Daryl, Susan, Stacey Bradshaw and Richard Williams, special nephew Courtney Ruffin, special cousin Perry Loggins and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services 11:00 a.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Cedric Brock officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery,

http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on May 3, 2019
