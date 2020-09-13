Chauncey Y. Nemire
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Chauncey Nemire, at the age of 45, passed away in his home in Hixson, TN.
Chauncey was born in Bluffton, OH to David and Maria (Rangel) Nemire. He graduated from Scott High School in Toledo, OH. He began working as an Operator at Custom Deco, a glassware decorating company, and quickly learned many aspects of the business and its operations. He was then able to use the knowledge and skills that he learned to move to Tennessee and become the Press Room Manager at Chattanooga Labeling Systems.
Chauncey liked to work with his hands and found pride and self-improvement in everything he did. He built furniture in his spare time and tackled home improvement projects with enthusiasm. He loved nature and spending time on a variety of outdoor activities. He had a passion for cooking and was unmatched when grilling or cooking over a fire!
Chauncey had many hobbies to fill his time, but he always made time for friends and family. He enjoyed getting a group together for concerts, comedy clubs or a movie at the theater, planning a bowling night or dinner at a restaurant. He was also just as happy spending an evening at home watching a movie or playing a board game or relaxing around a fire talking and telling jokes. Someone would be hard-pressed to suggest an activity to him that was met with anything other than "Let's go!".
Chauncey will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. He is survived by his girlfriend, Misty Smith; his daughter, Paige and her two children, Cairo and Alioth; his son, Christian and his two children, Thea and Sebastian; his father, David and stepmother, Kathy; his mother, Maria; his brothers, David* and Pearce; and sister, Joline. (* Chauncey also loved professional wrestling, so Hulk Hogan voice... I'll miss you, Brother!)
Chauncey's family would like to express their gratitude to Chattanooga Labeling Systems for the support and compassion shown to Chauncey during his trying time and for dedicating their press room in his memory, "The Chauncey Nemire Press Room".
Memorial contributions in Chauncey's name may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (http://www.ccalliance.org
), the Colon Cancer Coalition (http://coloncancercoalition.org
) or any other colon cancer research organization.