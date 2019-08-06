|
Cheri A. Burkhart
Cheri A. Burkhart, 70, of Oregon, Ohio, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo on December 17, 1948, the daughter of Wayne & Anita (Crowley) Hickman, on June 17, 1967 she married Claude "Butch" J. Burkhart in Toledo and he survives. Cheri was an office manager for Promedica Physicians in Sylvania, Ohio until her retirement in 2016.
Cheri loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Trips to the movies, the Zoo and a meal at Olive Garden were all of their favorites. In her quiet time she enjoyed cross stitching beautiful wall hangings and reading.
Cheri is survived by her husband of 52 years, Butch; daughters, Steffanie (Kevin) Sawmiller and Heather (Mike Garza) Moser; grandchildren, Christopher Moser, Madison Moser, Kelly Sawmiller and Kristin Sawmiller; and her brother, Dennis Hickman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cheri's family will celebrate her life with a private service at a later date. Memorials in her name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019