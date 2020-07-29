1/1
Cherice Peacock-Johnson
Mrs. Cherice Peacock-Johnson

Mrs. Johnson, 41, passed Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Mercy St. Anne's Medical Center. She was a graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked as a medical assiastant for Maumee Family Medical Practice.

Surviving are mother, Teresa Peacock; husband, Gregory L. Johnson; sons, John, Javon, Ja'vion, Jammal Leach and Bryce Johnson; 7 grandchildren and 6 sisters.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, Friday, July 31, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Social distancing required.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
