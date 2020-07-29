Mrs. Cherice Peacock-Johnson
Mrs. Johnson, 41, passed Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Mercy St. Anne's Medical Center. She was a graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked as a medical assiastant for Maumee Family Medical Practice.
Surviving are mother, Teresa Peacock; husband, Gregory L. Johnson; sons, John, Javon, Ja'vion, Jammal Leach and Bryce Johnson; 7 grandchildren and 6 sisters.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, Friday, July 31, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Social distancing required.