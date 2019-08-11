Home

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Cherie Elaine Schenck


1942 - 2019
Cherie Elaine Schenck Obituary
Cherie Elaine Schenck

Cherie Elaine Schenck, of Wauseon, Ohio, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was 77. Committal will be private. Cherie was born and raised in Wauseon, later attending West Suburban Hospital School of Nursing, near Chicago, graduating in 1963. She then moved to New York City, where she worked at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, eventually taking a position with Passaic General in New Jersey.

She moved with her husband and children to Middlesex in 1973. Always a working mother, she finished her career at Children's Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, New Jersey, where she worked from 1991 to 2004. An adventurous traveler, she made trips to China, most of Western Europe, and across America. In retirement, she spent her winters in the Tampa Bay, Florida area. Cherie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank Everett Burkholder and Winifred Mae Burkholder; sister Beverly Virginia Ehrsman, and the father of her children, William Howard Schenck. She is survived by her three sons, William H. Schenck, and his wife, Shannon and their children, Evelina and William, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Darren, and his wife, Michelle of Los Angeles, and Garrick of Asheville, North Carolina; her sisters, Joan Carolyn Vance of Wauseon, Ohio, and Rose Ann Rittenhouse of Wauseon, Ohio.

www.grisierfh.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
