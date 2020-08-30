Cherie Lyn Mohamed
Cherie Lyn Mohamed, age 74, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born March 13, 1946 to William and Katherine Elwell in Toledo. A member of the graduating class of 1964 from DeVilbiss High School, Cherie worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford, Waldenbooks and Borders bookstore.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, going to the casino and attending shows at the Stranahan Theater. She was warm, kind, funny, generous, fun to be around and everyone that met her has a humorous story about their time together. She cherished her years at Borders, where she made many friends. Cherie loved being with family and leaves us with wonderful memories.
Most of all, she found her greatest happiness in being a mother and her son will always love her with all of his heart.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey M. Michaels; sisters, Mary Grace Elwell of Perrysburg, OH and Kathy (Dave) Schworm of Annapolis, MD; sisters-in-law, Faye Morris, Betty Tillery, Julie Restum and Edna Alhandy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Derwish Mohamed.
Special thanks to the dedicated and compassionate doctors, nurses and support staff that touched our lives during her care, especially those at Mercy St. Anne Hospital and ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
