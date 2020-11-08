Cherry W. Peirce
Cherry W. Peirce, passed peacefully in her home with her family, on November 5th, 2020 She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cherry grew up in Toledo, Ohio where she graduated from Scott High School. Cherry married the love of her life - the late Peter Peirce, with whom she raised three daughters in Toledo and Perrysburg and shared a mutual joy for family, interior design, architecture, travel, entertaining and the arts. In addition to her accomplished interior design skills and career, Cherry was a gifted mosaic artist, painter and all-around creative being.
She was passionate about participating and contributing to the community of Catawba Island and Port Clinton, where she was involved in the historical society, the lighthouse renovation project and numerous other philanthropic activities. Cherry enjoyed music, dancing, entertaining and being surrounded by family and friends who gathered on the deck of her home overlooking Lake Erie. She loved riding her bicycle, walking the cliffs, and living a full and passionate life while making and sharing deeply held memories. Anyone who gazed into her beautiful, blue green eyes and engaged her presence came to know that she was a very kind and special soul, whose light will eternally shine in the hearts of those gifted with knowing her.
Cherry is preceded by her mother, Barbara Decker; and her husband, Peter Peirce. She is survived by her daughters, JoEllen (Bryan) Birkenkamp, Danielle (Todd) Fodor, and Tori Kwiatkowski; Grandchildren, Dustin (Lindsay) Birkenkamp, Drew Fodor, Lexi Fodor and Owen Fodor; Great grandchild, Gabriel Birkenkamp.
Funeral services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: the Catawba Historical Museum Bicycle Rack Project - catawbaislandhistoricalsociety.com
or The Port Clinton Light House - portclintonlighthouse.org
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
