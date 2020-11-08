1/1
Cherry W. Peirce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherry W. Peirce

Cherry W. Peirce, passed peacefully in her home with her family, on November 5th, 2020 She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cherry grew up in Toledo, Ohio where she graduated from Scott High School. Cherry married the love of her life - the late Peter Peirce, with whom she raised three daughters in Toledo and Perrysburg and shared a mutual joy for family, interior design, architecture, travel, entertaining and the arts. In addition to her accomplished interior design skills and career, Cherry was a gifted mosaic artist, painter and all-around creative being.

She was passionate about participating and contributing to the community of Catawba Island and Port Clinton, where she was involved in the historical society, the lighthouse renovation project and numerous other philanthropic activities. Cherry enjoyed music, dancing, entertaining and being surrounded by family and friends who gathered on the deck of her home overlooking Lake Erie. She loved riding her bicycle, walking the cliffs, and living a full and passionate life while making and sharing deeply held memories. Anyone who gazed into her beautiful, blue green eyes and engaged her presence came to know that she was a very kind and special soul, whose light will eternally shine in the hearts of those gifted with knowing her.

Cherry is preceded by her mother, Barbara Decker; and her husband, Peter Peirce. She is survived by her daughters, JoEllen (Bryan) Birkenkamp, Danielle (Todd) Fodor, and Tori Kwiatkowski; Grandchildren, Dustin (Lindsay) Birkenkamp, Drew Fodor, Lexi Fodor and Owen Fodor; Great grandchild, Gabriel Birkenkamp.

Funeral services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: the Catawba Historical Museum Bicycle Rack Project - catawbaislandhistoricalsociety.com or The Port Clinton Light House - portclintonlighthouse.org Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

portclinton@walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved