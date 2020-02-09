|
Cheryl A. Duvall
On Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, Cheryl A. Duvall passed away suddenly at the age of 57.
Cheryl is preceeded in death by her father, Joseph; her mother, Dorothy, and brothers, Robert and Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Alexis Duvall; precious granddaughter, Katana Parker; sisters, Susan DuChene (Chuck), Laurie Whitaker and Lorrie Diemer; sister-in-law, Gina Kronsberger; long-time family friend, Deb Roman; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020