Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Duvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Duvall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. Duvall Obituary
Cheryl A. Duvall

On Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, Cheryl A. Duvall passed away suddenly at the age of 57.

Cheryl is preceeded in death by her father, Joseph; her mother, Dorothy, and brothers, Robert and Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Alexis Duvall; precious granddaughter, Katana Parker; sisters, Susan DuChene (Chuck), Laurie Whitaker and Lorrie Diemer; sister-in-law, Gina Kronsberger; long-time family friend, Deb Roman; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -