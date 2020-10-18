Cheryl L. RaabCheryl L. Raab, 66, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Cheryl was born January 3, 1954, in Leipsic to Carrie (Sweigert) Jones.She worked for more than thirty years at the post offices in Ohio and Tennessee. After retiring from the post office she worked at Lowe's, where she enjoyed watering the flowers every morning. Cheryl loved watching the Atlanta Braves and especially Freddie Freeman.She is survived by husband, William Raab; sisters, Mary Ann Hammye of Toledo and Pamela Reinbold of Parker City, IN; stepchildren, Brenda Mosley and Gary Raab; nieces, Cindy Hammye, Lori Jones, Brittany Huffman; nephews, Steve Hammye, John Hammye, Dennis Hartman, and David Hartman; numerous grandchildren; and many cousins and friends.Cheryl was preceded in death by her mom, siblings, Phyllis Hartman, Larry Jones, and Terry Auchmuty; and special pet, Kelly.The family will receive guests Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300), where Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Cheryl's memory.The family would like to give a special thank you to Debbie Pratt, Marlene Evans, and many other friends, family, and staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Home Instead for their support during this difficult time.To leave a special message for Cheryl's family, please visit: