Cheryl Lee Day December 12, 1948 - April 10, 2020 Cheryl Lee Day passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10th, at St. Luke's surrounded by her three children. She was 71 years old. Cheryl was born December 12, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Iva (Morse) Fowler. Cheryl grew up in Toledo and was a 1966 graduate of Waite High School. She worked for thirty years at Lucas County Department of Job and Family Services in Quality Assurance. She later worked for ten years as office manager for Andrew's & Andrew's Properties. She also volunteered for the United Way for many years. Cheryl loved spending time with each of her five grandchildren. Haley, Will, Nathan, Cody and Colton were all her favorite! She was an enthusiastic supporter at countless soccer and baseball games over the years. She would be on the sidelines in her camp chair, wrapped in a blanket giving words of encouragement along with her own special "grandma words" when things didn't go as planned. Cheryl is survived by her children William Woodward, Scott (Camron) Woodward, and Wendi (Chuck) Diehl. Her mother Iva Davis, and siblings Dawn Mattison, John (Kristie) Fowler, Mark (Vicky) Fowler, Kathie (Mike) Shoemaker, Matt (Deb) Fowler and her dog Marla. She is preceded in death by her husband, James W. Day Sr.; ex-husband, William R. Woodward; daughter, Dawn A. Woodward and her father, William E. Fowler. Newcomer Funeral Home will be handling a Private visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on a future date, once we can gather and celebrate her life! To leave a special message for Cheryl's Family please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.