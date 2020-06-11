Cheryl "Cheri" Lin Hayes06/29/1968 - 06/07/2020Cheryl "Cheri" Lin Hayes passed away on June 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Cheri was born on June 29, 1968 to Karen and Thomas Hayes. She lived a full life—everything she did, everyone she loved, every place she went was touched by her passion and energy. She was funny, giving, and loving, and her laugh was infectious. She treasured her family, most especially her granddaughter, Harper Lee and her son, Devin.A native of Toledo, Cheri graduated from Whitmer High School in 1986 and the University of Toledo in 2001. She spent her professional career as an accountant, working most recently at Hiab USA as a Corporate Collections Manager and previously at DRS Industries, Carlisle Fluid, and Tronair.Her son Devin was the light of her life, and he made her a devoted "hockey mom" for many years. Her greatest joy was brought in the last two years when she became a grandma to Harper. Cheri was crafty, and in her free time she enjoyed working in her garden, attending concerts, and dancing. She enjoyed a hot summer day and took advantage of each one. She most loved time with Harper, as well her nieces, Mia and Lola.Cheri was a friend to everyone and had many. Her spirit will live on in all of them.Cheri is survived by her son Devin; granddaughter Harper; mother, Karen; favorite older brother Mike, his wife Rita; and their daughters, Mia and Lola; and many cousins. She is also survived by her loving boyfriend Scott Clampitt, who took such good care of her, especially in the last month. They had looked forward to their future together.She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas; as well as her grandparents, Clifford and Louise Hayes and Albert and Madeline Finch.Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where social distancing measures will be followed, at the Urbanski Funeral Home: A Life Celebration Home, 5505 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Cheri will be buried alongside her father at Woodlawn Cemetery, at a later date.