Cheryl Lynne Hughes
Cheryl Lynne Hughes, 69, passed away on May 18, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Hughes; stepdaughter, Rachel Hughes; stepson, Joshua (Heather) Hughes; grandchildren, Alexis Williams, Mason Williams, Vincent Hughes, Ella Hughes and Evan Hughes; sister, Joan Weil; nieces, Jennifer (Banks) Brubaker and Michelle Banks; great nephew, Ben Lawson and great niece, Hannah Brubaker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Shepard; parents, Lawrence and Arlene Rhoads; and brother, Lawrence Rhoads, Jr.
Cheryl served in the U.S. Army in California. She had many jobs; the last one as a Customer Service Rep at Univar USA. She was a very talented person who taught herself to paint, make jewelry, etc.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
The family requests that any tributes be in the form of a donation to your favorite charity. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.