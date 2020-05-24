Cheryl Lynne Hughes
Cheryl Lynne Hughes

Cheryl Lynne Hughes, 69, passed away on May 18, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Surviving are her husband, Joe Hughes; stepdaughter, Rachel Hughes; stepson, Joshua (Heather) Hughes; grandchildren, Alexis Williams, Mason Williams, Vincent Hughes, Ella Hughes and Evan Hughes; sister, Joan Weil; nieces, Jennifer (Banks) Brubaker and Michelle Banks; great nephew, Ben Lawson and great niece, Hannah Brubaker.

She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Shepard; parents, Lawrence and Arlene Rhoads; and brother, Lawrence Rhoads, Jr.

Cheryl served in the U.S. Army in California. She had many jobs; the last one as a Customer Service Rep at Univar USA. She was a very talented person who taught herself to paint, make jewelry, etc.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

The family requests that any tributes be in the form of a donation to your favorite charity. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
