Chesney League-Stein
Chesney Elizabeth League-Stein, 10, of Toledo, OH ran to Jesus' loving arms for her angel wings early Friday morning, September 6, 2019. Born on November 1, 2008, Chesney was a 5th grader at Hiawatha Elementary School. She loved school, the wind in her face, balloons, and the love of her family and caregivers. Chesney lit up our lives with her bright smile and delightful giggles.
Chesney is survived by her moms, Sandy Stein and Lin League, her devoted brothers, Tim Jaggers, Mario and Chris League-Stein and loving sisters, Barbie and Tammi Jaggers. She will also be missed by her home-care nurses and therapists as well as her teachers and staff at Hiawatha.
Please honor Chesney by wearing her favorite colors of pink or purple.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Thursday after 3 PM followed by scripture service at 7:30 PM. Visitaion will continue Friday after 10 AM at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2240 Castlewood Dr. followed by Funeral Mass at 11 AM . Memorial tributes may be made to her family to offset expenses via the funeral home website or to Most Blessed Sacrament Parish
Published in The Blade on Sept. 11, 2019