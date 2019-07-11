Chesteenia Colquitt



Chesteenia Colquitt, 97, passed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital.



A phrase she loved to share was, "If you praised the Lord a million times in one day, that would still not be enough".



Cherishing her memory, is her daughter Vara (Rev. Will) Collier, Toledo, OH.; nephew, Robert (Ruth) Evans, Fort Worth, TX, whom Chesteenia helped raise. Also cherishing her memory are her many, many nieces, mephews and cousins from the Roundtree family and the Evans family, who were like her own children, now living in Toledo, OH., Columbus, OH., Detroit, MI., Houston, TX., Jacksonville, FL., Oakridge, TN., Chatanooga, TN., Murphysboro, TN., Atlanta, GA. and Seatlle, WA. Chesteenia always kept a close relationship with her sister-in-laws, Carolyn Colquitt and Loretta (David) Mitchell of Oakridge, TN. and Gwen Smith of Chatanooga, TN. Her memory will also be cherished by her church family who loved her dearly.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the St. Mark Baptist Church, 2340 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd., Toledo OH. Wake services will be at 10 am. with the funeral service at 11 am. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor C. L. Johnson, Officiant.



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019