|
|
Chester Allen Tipping
Chester Tipping, known to friends as "Chet," passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2019, at the age of 85 years.
Born in Toledo, he lived much of his adult life in and around southeast Michigan. After graduating from Anthony Wayne High School, he joined the U.S. Army, achieved the rank of Corporal and served proudly as an Airborne Ranger. Upon his return from a tour in occupied Germany, he was honorably discharged from the Army and began his 37-year career as a truck driver. While working at Mohawk Motors, another driver was so impressed with Chet, that he introduced him to his daughter (and future wife), Sharon Ann Bach.
Chet and Sharon would spend the next 59 years together, raising four children, Crystal, Brian (Jeannine), Keith (Lisa), and Greg (Andrea). In addition to Sharon and his four children, Chester was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main Street Sylvania, OH 43560. The funeral service will be held at the same address on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM.
Donations in memory of Chet can be made to The . Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019