Chester Glen Brown
Chester Glen Brown, 90, of Grand Rapids, died February 27th, 2019 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. He was born on October 12th, 1928.
Chet is survived by his sons; John and Scott (Paige) of Grand Rapids and Lee (Tammie) of Zanesville; daughters Kaye (Mark) Spicer and Amy (Blair) Dyke of Grand Rapids; nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; brother, Clair (Sandy) and sister-in-law, Lenora. He was preceded in death by an infant son, parents John and Frances, wife Mildred, brother Clifford, and wife Janice.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Tontogany Presbyterian Church. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
