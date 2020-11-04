Chester Henson SlaughterChester Henson "Chet" Slaughter, age 96, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sunset House in Ottawa Hills. He was born April 13, 1924 in Graham, Tazewell County, VA to Cody Andrew and Carrie (Penland) Slaughter. A 1942 graduate of Rich Valley High School in Rich Valley, VA he received a scholarship to play college football but was never able to attend college. Chester enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served his country for three years during World War II in the Central and Southwest Pacific. During his time in the Corps he received training in aircraft electronics.Upon discharge from the Marine Corps he enrolled in a two-year course of study at American Television Inc. in Chicago, IL. During his time in Chicago he met and married his wife, Mathilda Shepard. In 1948 Chester accepted a job with WSPD which would be come WTVG Channel 13 Toledo. He was crucial in setting up the engineering department of the station and was promoted to director of technical services in 1977. Chester retired from the station in 1986.In retirement Chester focused on his love of the game of golf and worked as a marshal at Detwiler Golf Course and then a starter at Whiteford Valley golf course. When he wasn't playing a round, he could be found repairing and polishing his extensive collection of vintage wooden shank clubs which are estimated to total more than 1,200 in number. Chester also was very talented at woodworking. Over the years he built everything from a curio cabinet to adding an enclosed front porch to his home. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his granddaughters and great-granddaughters.He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Michael) Meehan; granddaughters, Jennifer Meehan and Julie (Ryan) Penney; great-granddaughters, Adeline and Emmalyn Penney; sister, Mary Jo Slaughter; brother, Lewis (Cynthia) Slaughter; and sister-in-law, Wanda Slaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mathilda "Tillie" Slaughter; infant son, John Slaughter; brothers, Holly, James "Bailey", and William Slaughter; and dear friend, Marge Jewson.Family and friends may visit Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, with the funeral service to follow at 6 p.m.Interment with Military Honors will take place in Toledo Memorial Park on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation.