Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Chester Mioduszewski
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Chester Ignatius Mioduszewski


Chester Ignatius Mioduszewski

Chester Ignatius "Chet" Mioduszewski, age 88, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 23, 1930 in Toledo, OH to Ignatius and Mary (Swiderski) Mioduszewski. Chet was employed as a glasscutter at LOF in Rossford, OH for 42 years, retiring in the mid-90's. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and an acolyte there in his youth. A skilled athlete, he played a lot of fast-pitch baseball over the years. He also enjoyed fishing with his brother Ray and friends on Lake Erie, loved going dancing with his beloved wife Ruth Ann, and never missed an opportunity to go out to eat. He was a social member of VFW Buddy Frankowski Post 5530. A devoted and fun-loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.

Chet is survived by his son, Michael (Victoria) Mioduszewski; step-granddaughters, Nicole and Melissa Krueger; and step-great-granddaughter, Selena Krueger. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Ann (Plewa) Mioduszewski; sisters, Ann Staszak, Helen Potts, and Virginia Kasprzak; and brother, Raymond Mioduszewski.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to Memory Lane Care Services, 2500 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615. Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019
