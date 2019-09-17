Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Chester Przymierski
Chester J. Przymierski

Chester J. Przymierski Obituary
Chester J. Przymierski

Chester J. Przymierski, of Toledo, passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in Toledo to Clemence and Helen (Plocek) Przymierski, Chester was a devoted husband, father and papa. Chester graduated from Woodward High School and served in the U.S. Marine Reserves. He was a retired supervisor with Chrysler Jeep, working there over 30 years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Shirley Borowicz and her husband, Steve; brother, Renard and his wife, Robin; brother in-law, Thomas Szymanski; and son, Todd Przymierski Peake. He is survived by his sister, Christine Szymanski; his wife, Glennis; daughters, Rachel Przymierski and Jennnifer (Christopher) Barron; and was most proud of his grandchildren, Eavan Barron, Andrew Walker, and Melanie Barron.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to the or . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
