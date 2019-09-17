|
Chester J. Przymierski
Chester J. Przymierski, of Toledo, passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in Toledo to Clemence and Helen (Plocek) Przymierski, Chester was a devoted husband, father and papa. Chester graduated from Woodward High School and served in the U.S. Marine Reserves. He was a retired supervisor with Chrysler Jeep, working there over 30 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Shirley Borowicz and her husband, Steve; brother, Renard and his wife, Robin; brother in-law, Thomas Szymanski; and son, Todd Przymierski Peake. He is survived by his sister, Christine Szymanski; his wife, Glennis; daughters, Rachel Przymierski and Jennnifer (Christopher) Barron; and was most proud of his grandchildren, Eavan Barron, Andrew Walker, and Melanie Barron.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 7 p.m.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019