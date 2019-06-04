Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park
Chester "Jesse" Pilkington, age 75 years, of Toledo, OH passed away on June 1, 2019 in Toledo, OH. He was born on July 9, 1943 to John Brown and Inez Pilkington in Jackson County, NC. Jesse proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and earned a Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal. He was a skilled sharpshooter and rifle instructor. He retired from L.O.F. after 30 years of service. Jesse loved working on old cars especially Corvairs. He was a huge Elvis Presley fan and would dress up like Elvis during his younger years. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; grandpa, Clifford Pilkington; and uncle, Elbert. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Joan; children, Ronnie, Craig, and Tony; grandchildren, Ronnie Jr., Megan; step-grandchildren, Harley, Stevie Ray, Elliot; siblings, Carl (Pam), Troy, Bucky, Linda and Chris. Visitation will be held at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave (419-269-1111)., Toledo, OH on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3 pm – 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 pm in the "Memories" chapel.

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019
