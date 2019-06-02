Chester R. "Chet" Krzeminski



Chester R. "Chet" Krzeminski, 77, of Monclova, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. Chet was born on June 8, 1941 to Chester and Mildred (Hill) Krzeminski in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated in 1959 from James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduation, he moved back to Toledo and started his 40-year career with Owens-Illinois and later retired as a Senior Packaging Specialist. He married the love of his life, Patricia Pountney, in 1962 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Together, they had two children, Gail (deceased) and Keith. Chet's hobbies included woodworking, golf and he was especially proud of his 1966 Thunderbird. He was a lifelong member of the Onized Club and a member of the Maumee Valley Thunderbird Club. Together, Chet and Pat enjoyed spending time with their two grandchildren and visiting Florida during the winter months.



Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 57 years, Pat, son Keith (Debbie) Krzeminski, grandchildren Robert and Sarah, brother Joseph, sister Monica Roberts, sister-in-law Susan Rosen and brother-in-law Charles (Judy) Gniewkowski. Chet was preceded in death by his parents, loving daughter Gail Marie Krzeminski, brother Ronald and in-laws Melvin and Mary Pountney.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church (5522 Dorr St) on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for immediate family.



Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio (30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551) or a .



