Chester Shumate
Chester Shumate, 96, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Story Point, Waterville, OH. Chester was born in Allensville, KY, on January 26, 1923 to Albert and Mary Alice (Henson) Shumate.
Chester worked for the Toledo Mental Health Center for 30 years, retiring in 1992 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Previously Chester was a farmer.
Chester was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Wright); brothers, Buford, William, Albert, Eugene, Charlie, and Warren Shumate. Surviving is his daughter, Deborah Snell; granddaughter, Stephanie (Dennis) Ahmer; great grandchildren, Lauren and Alex Ahmer; brother-in-law, Jimmy Wright; and close friend, John Ignasiak. He also has numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. after 10:00 A.M. Saturday October 19, 2019 where services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the Kidney foundation. Please view and sign Mr. Shumate's condolence page at
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019