Chester W. Goodman
Chester W. Goodman, 65, of Millbury, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hospice of NWO. Chester was born on October 28, 1953 to the late Wilbert and Marcile (Bender) Goodman. He was an Overhead Crane Operator for Material Sciences Corporation, formerly Walbridge Coatings. He loved vacationing in Florida and working on old cars.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Christina and Bill Goodman; grandchildren, Bobby and Jessica Goodman; sisters, Sharon (John) McDaniel, and Dianne Luckett; and his children's mother, Mary Sampson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Bobby Goodman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH 419-666-3121. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of NWO. Online condolences to his family may be directed to
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019