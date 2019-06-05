Chris Richard Pilatowski



Chris Richard Pilatowski, age 44, of Ida, MI, passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday June 2, 2019 at his residence after fighting a long battle with Huntington's Disease.



He was born March 22, 1975, in Toledo, OH. After graduating from Whitmer High School in 1993, he served his apprenticeship through Local 8 IBEW. He married Melissa Stambaugh on May 5, 2006, in Monroe, MI. Chris was a proud union member for 20 years. He was a member of AHBA American Hunting Basset Association, Local 8 IBEW and Sons of America Legion, Lynn C. Weeman Post 514. Chris loved hunting and raising champion Basset Hounds.



He is survived by wife, Melissa; parents, Richard (Karen) Pilatowski; sisters, Angela Hines, Kristi (Kate) Hines; nieces, Emily and Kyla Hines, and beloved Basset Hounds, Mossy, Timber, Norway, Shadowgrass, Ranger and Ruby. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother, Luann Marciniak.



Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday June 7, 2019, from 1-7PM. There will be a celebration of life gathering on Sunday June 9, 2019, from 2-6PM at Lynn C. Weeman Post 514, 11601 Lewis Avenue, Ida, MI, 48140.



Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.



To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.



capaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 5 to June 6, 2019