Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lynn C. Weeman Post 514
11601 Lewis Avenue
Ida, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Pilatowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Richard Pilatowski


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chris Richard Pilatowski Obituary
Chris Richard Pilatowski

Chris Richard Pilatowski, age 44, of Ida, MI, passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday June 2, 2019 at his residence after fighting a long battle with Huntington's Disease.

He was born March 22, 1975, in Toledo, OH. After graduating from Whitmer High School in 1993, he served his apprenticeship through Local 8 IBEW. He married Melissa Stambaugh on May 5, 2006, in Monroe, MI. Chris was a proud union member for 20 years. He was a member of AHBA American Hunting Basset Association, Local 8 IBEW and Sons of America Legion, Lynn C. Weeman Post 514. Chris loved hunting and raising champion Basset Hounds.

He is survived by wife, Melissa; parents, Richard (Karen) Pilatowski; sisters, Angela Hines, Kristi (Kate) Hines; nieces, Emily and Kyla Hines, and beloved Basset Hounds, Mossy, Timber, Norway, Shadowgrass, Ranger and Ruby. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother, Luann Marciniak.

Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday June 7, 2019, from 1-7PM. There will be a celebration of life gathering on Sunday June 9, 2019, from 2-6PM at Lynn C. Weeman Post 514, 11601 Lewis Avenue, Ida, MI, 48140.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.

To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

capaulfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now