Chris TantariChris Tantari, 59, of Weston, Ohio, went to be reunited with the Lord and the love of his life, Jodi, on October 28, 2020.Chris was born on March 2, 1961, to the late Richard and Yvonne Tantari in Conneaut, OH.Though Chris was a very dedicated and hard worker, usually surpassing all of his client's expectations, those that love him will remember him most for his open, kind, self-less, and faith-filled spirit. Chris was a candy-loving, milk shake-drinking, fun-loving jokester. For him, there was no situation in which laughter had no place.Chris' love for Jodi was and is unmatched. The love of his life, who passed in September of this year, only fanned the flames of Chris' fun-loving outlook on life. Together, the raised two sons, Devon and Cody Tantari, who were the apples of their eye. Chris would do anything and everything that he could for these two boys. To those on the outside looking in, everyone could see that Chris was a good protector and provider for his family. But to their sons, Chris was known as "Dad", and he surpassed even their wildest expectations and lived in his love for as long as they could.He was an avid sports fan, drawing family and friends together to watch many a baseball and basketball game. This love of sports and family was clearly shown in Chris' devotion to his sons' sports schedule; never missing a game or event, doing all he could to show his support.In his later years, his exterior wall was brought down, and the world was able to experience the self-less generosity that Chris embodied. His church community could always count on Chris as both a congregant and a helping hand.Left to cherish his memory are his two beloved sons, Devon (Kira) and Cody Tantari; his siblings, Faith (Larry) Spink, Mark (Michelle) Tantari, and Greg (Kim) Tantari; his Mother-in-Law, Shirley Myers; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Waiting for Chris, alongside our Lord, is the love of his life, Jodi Tantari; his parents, Richard and Yvonne Tantari; and a host of beloved family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home -Witzler Shank Chapel (222 E South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551). Due to recent health orders, those in attendance will be required to wear a mask.