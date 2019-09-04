|
Christa Marijane Koffel Ph.D., RN
Dr. Christa Koffel, 63, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Christa was born October 30, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio to Dale and Charlotte (Kenyon) Sager. She married Kevin Koffel on August 9, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio and they shared 39 years together.
She was a consultant and practice task force lead for the International Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) and adjunct faculty at Lourdes University in Graduate Level Nursing. In 2017 she was honored with Linda Cronenwett QSEN Leadership Award as an emerging nurse leader in the field of quality and safety education. She began her career as a Clinical Manger in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at the Medical College of Ohio (UTMC) before later serving as Director of Education for ProMedica. During her time at ProMedica she also worked on clinical integration and nursing research.
She expected excellence from her students and colleagues and always strove to give her best. She did this with kindness hoping that each would achieve great success and become the person they hoped to be. Her priority was always her children that she lovingly encouraged in all their undertakings. She was their biggest cheerleader and never missed a chance to celebrate their life. She loved and was deeply loved by her husband, whom she met as an intern in the coronary care unit.
Christa is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Michelle (Tim) Donahue, Nathan Koffel and Emily Koffel; brother, Timothy Sager; nephew, Riley, niece, Delaney and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eddie McGhee.
Family and friends will be received Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Christa's name to Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019