Christal Renee Lawry
Christal Renee Lawry, 62, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home. She was a graduate of Macomber Whitney High School and was a licensed practical nurse for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Jada Lawry; five grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Wake service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Pastors Sherry and Ian Coutain officiating. Interment Forest Cemetery. www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019