Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Christal Renee Lawry Obituary
Christal Renee Lawry

Christal Renee Lawry, 62, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home. She was a graduate of Macomber Whitney High School and was a licensed practical nurse for many years.

She is survived by daughter, Jada Lawry; five grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Wake service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Pastors Sherry and Ian Coutain officiating. Interment Forest Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
